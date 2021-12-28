Seat Belt Pretensioner and Load Limiter Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2021 – 2031

Over the years, with the growing concern for safety, seat belts have been proved a highly effective safety technology and have saved countless lives from vehicle collision over the years. Pretensioners and load limiters are the technologies designed to make the seat belts more effective. In case of abrupt acceleration or deceleration, the seat belt pretensioner and load limiter hold the passenger or the driver firmly to the seat especially during the start and end of collision.

Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter is majorly helpful for the front or head on collision. It holds the passenger firmly to the seat and then allows the driver to come in contact with inflated air bag in a controlled way. The seat belt pretensioner are also known by alternate names such as seat belt tensioner. Modern vehicles are being equipped with seat belts pretensioner along with load limiters. The load limiters comes in action when there has been an excessive pressure on the seat belt and it breaks the contact to prevent chest injury.

Claim Sample Report For FREE – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2329

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv Inc.

TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD.

Voestalpine AG

Continental AG

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Far Europe Holding Limited

Delphi Automotive

Takata Corporation

Daimler AG

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Segmentation

The global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented by type, product type, sales channel, vehicle type, technology and region

On the basis of product type, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as:

Mechanical seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

Electric seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

Pyrotechnic seat belt pretensioner and load limiter

On the basis of sales channel, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

On the basis of technology, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as:

Single stage

Dual stage

On the basis of vehicle type, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter can be segmented as:

Passenger cars Compact Mid-sized Sedan SUV Luxury

Light commercial Vehicles

On the basis of type, the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter market can be segmented as:

Seat belt pretensioner

Load limiter

Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2329

Global Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Dynamics Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Drivers The seat belt in itself is provides immense safety to the passengers but in crash testing and severe front collisions, seat belt in itself is not enough and there is a further need to improve the mechanism. Even when the passenger is using the seat belt, there is still a little space between it and the passenger. There is a great need for improvement in such systems. According to a survey, there has been ~12% lower fatality risk in case of passenger vehicles with the use of seat belt pretensioner and load limiters. Seat belt pretensioners and load limiters gets activated during frontal accidents, side accidents, rear accidents, and rollover accidents. The stringent regulations pertaining to the vehicle safety in regions mainly North America and Europe is projected to drive the demand for seat belt pretensioner and load limiters market. Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Restraints One of the major challenge faced by the global seat belt pretensioner and load limiter is additional cost of deploying these systems along with the seat belts. Moreover, there has been lack of awareness in regions such as developing countries of Asia Pacific region where its use is being limited to the luxury segment of vehicles. Seat belt pretensioner and load limiter Market Trends There has been a trend of increase in use of electronic or pyrotechnic seat belt pretensioner and load limiter system. It works with an ECU and a gas generator system, similar to that of airbags. These generally operates in combination with the airbags and are activated with airbags. Enquire Before Buying here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=2329