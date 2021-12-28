Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market: Customized Machine to Gain Momentum Amid the Market Ecosystem – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Food Vacuum Drying Machine. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market across various industries and regions.

The advent of food vacuum drying machines has reinforced feasibility in various food drying applications, thereby projecting a promising futuristic outlook of the food vacuum dryers market. Significant upraise in demand for food vacuum dryers is driving continuous efforts and developments by manufacturers operating in the food vacuum drying machine market.

Segmentation

The report further elaborates on taxonomy of the food vacuum drying machine market based on segments like product type, operating principle, mesh type, frontrunners, competitors, and contenders.

Based on product type, the report entails estimations of continuous vacuum belt dryers, continuous vacuum freeze belt dryers, vacuum drying cabinets, and pilot vacuum dryers.

Food vacuum drying machine market is further segregated as per operating principles such as direct drying and indirect drying.

From the geographical standpoint, the regional analysis of the food vacuum drying machine market has been represented in three different leagues/categories-

Frontrunners (US, China, Germany, and UK)

Competitors (Canada, Brazil, Japan, and India)

Contenders (France, Mexico, and Spain)

The segmentation section also unveils some of the top-notch trends prevailing across the aforementioned regions.

Competition Landscape

The report features some of the prominent and well-established players operating in the food vacuum drying machine market.

Those players are featured on the basis of their market foothold, and revenue shares in the food vacuum drying machine market.

Some of the players operating in the food vacuum drying machine market include

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ANDRITZ AG

Bucher Unipektin AG

Binder GmbH

OKAWARA MFG.CO. LTD.

One of the primary strategy executed by food vacuum drying machine market players is broadening their customer base and sustain revenue share, while developing highly-efficient food vacuum drying machine.

By product type, continuous vacuum freeze belt dryer is poised to account for the highest market value by 2028. In terms of growth, continuous vacuum belt dryer is foreseen to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7% by overpowering all other product types. By operating principle, indirect drying is foreseen to lead in terms of revenue outpacing direct drying principle.

Indirect drying is also foreseen to outshine direct drying with regard to growth. Indirect drying is envisioned to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the assessment period of 2018 to 2028. North America had stood out with a notable market share in 2018 and this region is likely to lead by 2028 end.

Adoption of superheated steam dryers is estimated to evolve as an emerging trend in the wake of several advantages offered including energy recovery, high rate of drying, minimalized equipment capital cost and size, lower environmental impacts, and many more. Market consolidation and expansion has also been stated as one of the most-anticipated trends in the upcoming market scenario.

