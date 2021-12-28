Growing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) to Drive Demand for Smoking Cessation Products – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smoking Cessation Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Smoking Cessation Products

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Smoking Cessation Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Smoking Cessation Products Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2372



Nicotine de-addiction product sales are likely to grow at a steady pace, as quit smoking and smoking cessation gain momentum. E-cigarettes are increasingly losing favor, owing to lack of empirical support from researchers on their effectiveness. Vaping, on the other hand, is gaining popularity, even though it is yet to be officially categorized as a nicotine de-addiction or smoking cessation technique. These insights are according to a new research by Fact.MR, which tracks historical data and future projections. A summary of the report is available upon request.

According to the study, demand for nicotine deaddiction products is likely to grow at 12% y-o-y in 2018. The gains in nicotine de-addiction product sales are on account of a combination of factors, including growing health and awareness trend.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Smoking Cessation Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Smoking Cessation Products Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2372



Segmentation

The smoking cessation products market is segmented on the basis of geographical regions, product type, and sales channel.

Each segment is divided into sub-segments for the better understanding of readers about growth parameters the smoking cessation products market.

Based on region, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific region (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Based on the types of smoking cessation products, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into three main types– Nicotine products Non-nicotine products E-cigarettes.

Nicotine smoking cessation products are further divided into Gum Patches Lozenges Inhalers Nasal sprays.

Non-nicotine smoking cessation products are further divided into Bupropion Varenicline.

Based on the sales channels for smoking cessation products, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into four sub-segments – Hospital pharmacies Drug stores Retail stores Online stores.



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2372

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report on smoking cessation products market enlists leading stakeholders in the market to provide insightful information about recent developments in the winning strategies of leading competitors in the smoking cessation products market.

This chapter features comprehensive information, including intensity mapping, key financials, market share analysis, key developments, SWOT analysis, SIC, NACE, & NIACS codes, and global manufacturing facilities, about the each smoking cessation products market player mentioned above.

The report provides detailed information about the leading market players including Johnson & Johnson Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc, Perrigo Company plc, Cipla Ltd., ITC Limited, Reynolds American Inc., Imperial tobacco ltd., Fertin Pharma, and Alkalon A/S.

Johnson & Johnson Development Corp., a frontrunner in the smoking cessation products market, recently joined Carrot Inc., a digital health company New York Life Ventures and to raise over US$ 25 million to commercialize Pivot™ – smoking cessation program.

The company is contributing to the project with its technological expertise in the medical device and pharmaceutical sector to establish stronger position in the smoking cessation products market.

Another frontrunner in the smoking cessation products market, GlaxoSmithKline plc. announced, in collaboration with an American pharmaceutical company – Innoviva, Inc., that the European Commission has authorized expansion of its single inhaler triple therapy – once-daily Trelegy Ellipta.

According to the report, the US and EU5 will continue to account for the maximum sales of nicotine de-addiction products. Sales in these markets will be pushed by a combination of growing health and wellness awareness, combined with government initiatives on reducing the menace of smoking.

Gains are also likely to be significant in Asia Pacific, however, average spend on nicotine deaddiction products in APAC countries is likely to be significantly lesser than North America and Europe. Sensing the emerging opportunities in APAC, global manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their presence. Further, local players in APAC are catering to the domestic demand, with cost-effective offerings. Although APAC currently is a less attractive market as compared to North America and EU5, it is likely to grow at a health rate in the future.



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Smoking Cessation Products market report:

Sales and Demand of Smoking Cessation Products

Growth of Smoking Cessation Products Market

Market Analysis of Smoking Cessation Products

Market Insights of Smoking Cessation Products

Key Drivers Impacting the Smoking Cessation Products market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Smoking Cessation Products market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Smoking Cessation Products

More Valuable Insights on Smoking Cessation Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Smoking Cessation Products, Sales and Demand of Smoking Cessation Products, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner. Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine powered by Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates