Rotary Dryers Market: North American Region is Expected to Reach a Market Value of US$ 500 Mn by 2031 End

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Rotary Dryers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Rotary Dryers Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Rotary Dryers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Rotary Dryers

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR has released the rotary dryer industry analysis, which reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021. The global rotary dryer market size in 2021 is set to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn. Single-shell rotary dryers displayed positive growth of 3% and their sales are estimated to top US$ 800 Mn in 2021, while-multi shell rotary dryers are expected to be up by 2.5% Y-o-Y reaching nearly US$ 450 Mn.

Market Segments Covered in Rotary Dryer Industry Research

By Dryer Type Batch Rotary Dryers Continuous Rotary Dryers

By Drum Design Single-shell Rotary Dryers Multi-shell Rotary Dryers Double-shell Rotary Dryers Triple-shell Rotary Dryers

By Drum Diameter Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers 3-6 M Rotary Dryers Above 6 M Rotary Dryers

By Drum Length Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers 15-30 m Rotary Dryers 30-50 m Rotary Dryers Above 50 m Rotary Dryers

By Capacity Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers

By Drive Type Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive

By Heating Type Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat

By Heating Source Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity

By Application Aggregates Agricultural By-products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymers Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others

By Material Steel Rotary Dryers Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers



Competitive Rotary Dryer Landscape

According market research and analysis, ANDRITZ AG, Anivi Ingenieria SA, Applied Chemical Technology (ACT), Baker-Rullman Manufacturing, Boardman LLC, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Comessa, Drytech International, Economy Industrial, FEECO International, Inc., FLSmidth Inc, GEA Group, General Kinematics, Hazemag, Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, KURIMOTO, LTD, Louisville Dryer Company, Metso Corporation, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Schenck Process Holding GmbH, SWISS COMBI, The Onix Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, and Westpro Machinery are leading players in the rotary dryer market.

According to the study, nature of the rotary dryers market remains highly consolidated, with leading players accounting for over 60% shares. Large-scale integrated production technologies, along with extensive production capacity and strong global distribution, are key strengths of leading players that have supported their supremacy in the rotary dryers market. Emerging players in the rotary dryers market are focusing on increasing their production capacity while expanding their regional occupancy, to remain competitive.

This Fact.MR study offers a long-term outlook of the rotary dryers market for the period, 2019 to 2027. The rotary dryers market is projected to record a volume CAGR of nearly 3.5% through 2027.

