Electronic Contract Manufacturing & Design Services Market Size and Demand by Regions till 2027

The global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is estimated to reach USD 788.9 billion by 2027 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, during the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The electronics industry is highly competitive due to rising electronic product complexity and increasing burden to reduce the cost of electronic products on OEMs along with the increasing complexity of these products. The decreasing product lifecycle has surged the demand for well contract designing and manufacturing services. Hence, OEMs are adopting these services, which are projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period, from 2020-2027.

OEMs subcontracts with companies who provide electronic manufacturing services and provide advantages from expertise in manufacturing, designing, and management of supply chain. Further, it helps to reduce the cost of initial investment and enhance operational efficiencies and allows them to focus on major competencies. This factor is projected to increase the demand for contract manufacturing by OEMs. However, the in-house establishment of manufacturing units is a major challenge tackled by OEMs. Thus, the outsourcing option is majorly proffered by OEMs to sustain in a competitive market.

The electronic contract manufacturing & design services market is anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to increasing demand from various industries such as defense, aerospace, IT& telecommunication, consumer electronics, and automotive. The healthcare industry is projected to have potential growth due to rising adoption of medical devices. The growing need for technological development and resource optimization are anticipated to increase demand for electronic manufacturing services in several industries.

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the availability of raw material and low-cost labor in this region. North America is expected to have a significant growth due to the increasing demand for diagnostics products by medical institutes and R&D centers.

