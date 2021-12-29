Water Bikes Market To Witness A Healthy Y-O-Y Growth During 2021-2031

Over the next ten years, the global water bikes market is projected to expand 9X , as per analysis by Faxct.MR.

Newly-released water bikes industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) volume growth of 18.7% in 2021, to total more than 3,500 units . Pontoon water bikes displayed positive year-on-year growth of 18.6% , while hydrofoil water bikes were up 21.1% in 2021.

Revenue Analysis of Water Bikes from 2016 to 2020 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031

As per the research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2016 to 2020, market value of water bikes increased at around 11.5% CAGR, with the U.S., Canada, Spain, Italy, and China holding high shares in the global market.

Key Segments Covered in Water Bikes Industry Research

By Technology Pontoon Hydrofoil Surfboard

By Product Type Manual Water Bikes Electric Water Bikes

By Ownership Personal Water Bikes Rental Water Bikes



Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1242

Which Regional Market Offers Lucrative Opportunity for Sales of Water Bikes?

North America has significantly high penetration of water bikes, owing to high demand from municipal parks, beaches, hotels, and resorts. North America is expected to account for over 40% global water bike demand throughout the analysis period.

However, in 2020, demand for water bikes in North America dropped by 15.1% year-on-year, and reached 1,402 units.

The region is expected to account for US$ 9.2 Mn in total revenue by 2021-end. Canada and U.S. states such as Ontario, California, Florida, and New York, among others, are areas responsible for prominent demand for water bikes in the North American region.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556502949/growing-demand-for-sanitizers-during-pandemic-gives-traction-to-the-market-for-99-triethanolamine

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: