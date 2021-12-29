New Investments Expected To Boost The Guar Market Between 2021 And 2031

Posted on 2021-12-29 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Market Outlook

With the rapidly growing urban population, the global demand for processed food and beverages is increasing rapidly. Consumers, these days, prefer to use processed food products. In India, food processing is one of the major sectors in terms of consumption, production, growth and export. India’s food processing sector largely exports processed vegetables and fruits. As per NIAM, Guar is the second largest exported commodity by India. India is a key player in the global guar gum and guar market trade. Guar is an annual legume plant and is a source of guar meal and guar gum. Guar Gum witnesses large demand from various industries due to its wide applications.

Request Sample   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2195

Growing Demands for Guar Due to its Versatile Properties

The guar market is expanding with every passing due to the growing demand from food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, paper, mining and oil drilling industries. Gaur beans are a good source of cattle forage while the plantings are used as green manure. Gaur, being nutritious, is also used as a vegetable. Guar Gum is produced after dehusking, milling and screening guar seeds. Guar gum has some amazing properties.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2195

Global Guar Market Segmentation

On the basis of products, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

  • Guar Splits
  • Guar Gum
  • Guar Meal
    • Korma
    • Churi

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Animal Feed
  • Textiles
  • Cosmetics
  • Fracking
  • Oil and gas
  • Other

On the basis function, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

  • Thickener
  • Stabilizer
  • Emulsifier
  • Binding agent
  • Other

Request ToC   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2195

Global Guar Gum and Guar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global guar gum & guar market are

  • Agro Gums
  • Hindustan Gums Chemicals Ltd.
  • Vasundhara Industries
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Shree Ram Industries, India Glycols Ltd.
  • Vikas WSP Ltd.
  • Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.
  • Jai Bharat Gum and Chemical Ltd.
  • Ashland Inc.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556502949/growing-demand-for-sanitizers-during-pandemic-gives-traction-to-the-market-for-99-triethanolamine

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution