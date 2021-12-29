New Investments Expected To Boost The Guar Market Between 2021 And 2031

With the rapidly growing urban population, the global demand for processed food and beverages is increasing rapidly. Consumers, these days, prefer to use processed food products. In India, food processing is one of the major sectors in terms of consumption, production, growth and export. India’s food processing sector largely exports processed vegetables and fruits. As per NIAM, Guar is the second largest exported commodity by India. India is a key player in the global guar gum and guar market trade. Guar is an annual legume plant and is a source of guar meal and guar gum. Guar Gum witnesses large demand from various industries due to its wide applications.

Growing Demands for Guar Due to its Versatile Properties

The guar market is expanding with every passing due to the growing demand from food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, paper, mining and oil drilling industries. Gaur beans are a good source of cattle forage while the plantings are used as green manure. Gaur, being nutritious, is also used as a vegetable. Guar Gum is produced after dehusking, milling and screening guar seeds. Guar gum has some amazing properties.

Global Guar Market Segmentation

On the basis of products, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

Guar Splits

Guar Gum

Guar Meal Korma Churi



On the basis of end-use industry, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Textiles

Cosmetics

Fracking

Oil and gas

Other

On the basis function, the global Guar market has been segmented into:

Thickener

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Binding agent

Other

Global Guar Gum and Guar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global guar gum & guar market are

Agro Gums

Hindustan Gums Chemicals Ltd.

Vasundhara Industries

Cargill Inc.

Shree Ram Industries, India Glycols Ltd.

Vikas WSP Ltd.

Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.

Jai Bharat Gum and Chemical Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

