UVI Stretch Films Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

Stretch wrapping is the popular method of pallet wrapping in the market nowadays. This is a stretchable plastic film that prevents products from damage during shipment, or during improper handling or in sudden movements, or due to environmental factors.

UVI (Ultraviolet Inhibitor) stretch films, is an additive that is used in making films that require protection from extreme sunlight or normal or direct sunlight.

When the direct sunlight falls on the products and the product is not wrapped up from UVI stretch films it leads to the lost strength of a product, change in the yellowing, and then eventually breaking down. Through this additive, the life of poly packaging products is greatly increased.

Major Player in the UVI Stretch Films Market:

Some of the key players which are considered in the report are;

Johnson Plastic & Supply Co.,

Inc. Larsen Packaging Products, Inc.

Hi-Tech Plastics, Inc.

Plastic Connections, Inc.

Dana Poly, Inc.

Western Plastics, and Packaging Services Industries.

Transhield, Inc.

Nexus Plastics, Inc.

Reliant Packaging Films Ltd.

Navrang Polyfilms,

Royal Polyplast Industries.

Specialty Polyfilms (I) Pvt Ltd.

Kaysons Plasto Print Pvt. Ltd.

Boston Polymers

Key Segment of UVI stretch film Market Covered in the Report:

Types of UVI stretch films has been segmented as: Black UVI stretch film UVI stretch wrap film Lumber wraps Pallet covers UVI poly bags UVI hand stretch film UVI machine stretch film UVI plastic sheeting Other packaging alternatives.

End-Use of UVI Stretch films has been segmented as: Constructions of buildings and sites Landscaping industry Paver Fencing Building Industry Bricks Cement Tiles (etc.) Bagged Products Stored outside Salt Mulch Fertilizers

The Colour of UVI stretch films has been segmented as: Opaque white stretch film Clear stretch film Opaque Black stretch film

The features of UVI stretch films has been segmented as: Durability Glossy finish Moist-proof

The size of UVI stretch films has been segmented as: Less than 5 Inch 5 – 10 Inch 10 – 15 Inch 15 – 20 Inch More than 20 Inch

The thickness of UVI stretch films has been segmented as: 37 Gauge 47 Gauge 60 Gauge 63 Gauge 70 Gauge 80 Gauge 90 Gauge Above

The region, UVI stretched films has been segmented as: North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



For more insights:

