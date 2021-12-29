Sales of Disinfectant Spray Market to Grow 1.3x by 2030

Surge in demand for disinfectant and hygiene products owing to COVID-19 epidemic is expected boost disinfectant spray sales. The market is pegged to surpass US$ 850 Mn by 2020 and is expected to grow 1.3x over the year. The global disinfectant spray market has gained momentum in the historical period owing to enhanced healthcare facilities and an increasing number of household buyers.

As consumers are moving from traditional sales routes to social distancing and non-contact sales channels, the overall sales of disinfectant spray is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways of Global Disinfectant Spray Market:

Aerosol disinfectant spray products account for over 6 out 10 sales of disinfectant sprays worldwide and are expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 1,650 Mn during forecast period

The hospitals & clinics segment holds ~40% share owing to the extensive use of disinfectant products and huge patient traffic in hospitals & clinics

Against the prevailing scenario, retail & convenience stores and online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% and ~18% respectively over the short-term forecast period owing to changing purchasing patterns of buyers

The global disinfectant market is estimated to showcase a fragmented market structure and is set to provide remunerative market opportunities to the existing market actors, new entrants and key investors across the globe

“As the coronavirus threat is spreading, governments worldwide need to develop astute strategies to enable key companies to expand their production capacities for sanitizers and disinfectant products.” Says Analyst at Fact.MR

Asian Countries to become Hubs of Profitable Growth

Legacy regions such as North America and Europe hold ~3/5th of the overall sales in global disinfectant spray market. Increasing emphasis on a better healthcare environment and product reach across emerging Asian countries has pushed market actors to adopt china plus one strategy and expand their business footprint outside of North America and Europe.

Moreover, regulations for a hygienic environment across end use industries has created a huge momentum for leading market players to increase their customer base. In turn, key manufacturers are on the path to find low cost raw materials while maintaining their quality and production throughput. This is being done to provide products at an affordable price in order to gain a higher profitability margin.

