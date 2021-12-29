Demand For Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period 2021-2031

Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market: Introduction

Electric vehicle drive motor is an electro-mechanical device which transforms electrical energy into mechanical force which provides power to drive the electric vehicle. All battery operated electric vehicle have electric motors installed in place of combustion engine in ignition and subsequent locomotion of the vehicle.

Electric vehicle drive motor also finds it use in hybrid electric vehicles which additionally incorporates the device along with the conventional combustion engine. Electric vehicle drive motor are available in the form AC induction motors, DC brushless & brushed motors, and AC permanent magnet motors. Some of the electric vehicle drive motor manufacturers are investing in finding the alternatives of AC & DC motors. Power output of the electric vehicle drive motor varies according to the type of electric vehicle.

Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market: Dynamics

Growth of electric vehicle drive motor market is driven by the growth in electric vehicle production and adoption in several countries of the globe. Many factors such as silent operation, increased concern towards reducing air pollution and increasing conventional fuel prices is increasing the adoption of electric vehicles owing to which there is rise in the demand for electric vehicle drive motors from the electric vehicles manufacturers. Battery & Hybrid Electric Vehicles are showing the better fuel efficiency over the time, owing to which there is shift towards the use of electric vehicles which is increasing the demand for electric vehicle drive motors in the market.

Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market: Segmentation

The global electric vehicle drive motor can be segmented on the basis of motor type and vehicle type.

The global electric vehicle motor drive market is segmented on the basis of motor type:

  • DC Motor
  • Brushless Permanent Magnet Motor
  • Brushed Motor
  • Hermitic Motor
  • AC Motor
  • Induction Motor
  • Synchronous Permanent Magnet Motor

The global electric vehicle motor drive market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type:

  • Two wheelers
  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Duty Vehicles 

Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global electric vehicle drive motor market are

  • Siemens AG
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • Baldor Electric Company Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • BYD Company Limited
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

