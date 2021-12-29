Heat Transfer Fluids Market Outlook, Top Manufacturer and Supply Chain Analysis 2021 – 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Heat Transfer Fluids Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.68 billion by 2022. Heat transfer fluid is a branch of “Thermal Engineering” wherein any liquid or gas is specifically manufactured for transmitting heat from one system to another. The factors that propel the growth of the heat transfer fluids market include growing demand for heat transfer fluids in the construction industry, growing industrial development, increasing need to optimize energy and decreasing operating costs, and high demand for energy and heat transfer fluids. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including increasing raw material price. Heat transfer fluids industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Silicone & Aromatics

Mineral Oils

Glycol-Based Fluids

Others

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Heating, Ventilating & Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the heat transfer fluid industry comprise Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Chevron Company, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, British Petroleum, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Dynalene Incorporation, CFR Chemicals, BASF SE, Inlet Petroleum Company and KOST USA Incorporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

