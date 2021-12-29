Mobile Stroke Unit Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Mobile Stroke Unit Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Mobile Stroke Unit (MSTU) Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing geriatric population, growing prevalence of stroke conditions, rising occurrence of chronic diseases, surge in healthcare costs, and recent technological advancements in the healthcare sector. However, absence of expertise and increase in number of reimbursement issues are restraining the market growth, in the recent years

Yet, technological advancements such as the development of big multi-service mobile stroke unit (MSTU) are expected to fuel the growth of mobile stroke unit market in the upcoming years. Growing healthcare expenditure by developed economies across the globe are driving the demand for mobile stroke unit (MSTU). Mobile stroke unit (MSTU) helps to solve several issues like treatment delay, absence of healthcare facilities and higher cost. Globally, the mobile stroke unit (MSTU) industry is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market

Lack of proper healthcare facilities particularly in rural areas of developing economies across the globe is anticipated to boost demand for mobile stroke unit (MSTU), thus providing lucrative growth opportunities for mobile stroke unit (MSTU) providers in near future. Increase in number of initiatives undertaken by local governments in collaboration with private bodies in both developing and developed economies to provide outpatient medical services in remote location where there is shortage of medical facilities are expected to fuel the growth of mobile stroke unit (MSTU) market over the forecast period. Mobile stroke unit (MSTU) typically consists of all necessary medical facilities and surgical equipment that is required during stroke conditions and various operational procedures.

Mobile stroke unit (MSTU) majorly involves advanced life support care ambulance that consists of computed tomography scanner, a clot-dissolving drug such as tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), and telemedicine technology. Mobile stroke unit (MSTU) also contains life-supporting systems that are well organized to offer cost-effective medical services during critical situations. Limited healthcare facilities in rural area and growing patient pool are some of the critical factors driving the growth of Mobile stroke unit (MSTU) industry in the last few years

The mobile stroke unit market is broadly divided into two categories such as hospital-based mobile stroke unit (MSTU) and freestanding ambulatory centers. Hospital-based ambulatory surgery center is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the market of mobile stroke unit (MSTU) with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the hospital-based mobile stroke unit (MSTU) segment is attributed to the increasing demand for emergency care service, and treatment of ischemic conditions.

The key players in the mobile stroke unit (MSTU) industry are MEYTEC GmbH Medizinsysteme, Nueurologica Co., Excellance, Inc., Frazer Ltd., and FalckA/S.

The mobile stroke unit industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine sector, longer in life expectancy, recent infrastructural activities such as development of emergency care centers outside conventional hospital settings, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Other factors driving the growth in North America region are rise in the number of advanced diagnostic methodologies and increase in prevalence of orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, and chronic pain.

