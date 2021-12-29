Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market size is expected to value at USD 1.40 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand for the product in electrical and electronic industry, and increasing adoption in the beverage bottling industry. Polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) is also adopted in various packaging solutions in order to improve thermal and barrier properties.

Request a Sample Copy of Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polymer-modified-bitumen-market/request-sample

Use of polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) enhances corrosion resistance by limiting oxidation. These factors are anticipated to fuel market demand for polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) over the forecast period. Growing demand for high strength photographic films is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Globally, the polyethylene naphthalate industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Polyethylene naphthalate films are primary component of various food packaging solution due to their higher stiffness modulus and enhanced barrier capabilities. Higher stiffness helps to enhance the strength of the material. In addition, increasing adoption of polyethylene naphthalate films for manufacturing of pressure sensitive tapes and thermal sheets is predicted to stimulate the growth of polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) market over the forecast period. Polyethylene naphthalate films are considered as vital in solar cell protection. Thus, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) industry is characterized by the forward-end incorporation of raw material providers in the production of polyethylene naphthalate.

Integration of raw material suppliers in the value chain coupled with lower manufacturing cost are some of key contributing factor for market expansion, in the recent years. However, volatility in cost of raw materials owing to the tight supply of 2, 6-NDC feedstock is primary concern for the sustained growth of polyethylene naphthalate market, in the last few years. Moreover, higher production cost and production complexity are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent. Complexity involved during production phases are affecting capacity contractions, thus resulting in reduced margins for suppliers and manufacturers. Yet, the recent advancement such as introduction of the low-cost monomers for production is expected to change market outlook over the coming years.

Polyethylene Naphthalate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Beverage Bottling

Electronics

Packaging

Rubber Tires

Others

The key players in the polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) industry are DuPont Teijin Films Ltd., Toray Monofilament Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., DuraFiber Technologies, Inc., SKC Inc., SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Seiwa Inc.

Access Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyethylene-naphthalate-pen-market

The polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in packaging industry, increasing demand for high performance rubber tires in automobile sector, presence of large number of manufacturers in the region, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, rapid growth of automobile and packaging industry, growing electronic manufacturing, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com