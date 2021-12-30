Sugar Bags Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2021 To 2031

Posted on 2021-12-30 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Sugar Bags Market: An Overview

Sugar bags are generally made from polypropylene (PP) with an inner lining to protect the stored items in the bags from any type of damage or leakage. The material with which the bag is made is very important as they prevent the products from water and moist atmosphere.

Manufacturers are using the latest technology to make sugar bags with different materials like plastic and PP. These bags need to be puncture-resistant and durable, allowing safe transport and long shelf life as well as avoiding spillage and spoilage.

Manufacturers are providing these sugar bags in different colors, shapes, and capacities according to client requirements. But many manufacturers in various regions are developing eco-friendly materials for sugar bags as plastic is harmful to the environment.’

Sugar Bags Market: Segmentation

  • Based on Material Type

    • Polypropylene (PP)
    • High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
    • Plastic
    • Others

  • Based on the Capacity

    • Below 10 kg
    • 10 to 25 kg
    • 25 kg to 50 kg
    • Above 50 kg

  • Based on Distribution Channel

    • Direct Channel
    • Indirect Channel

  • Based on End Use

    • Commercial
    • Industrial
    • Others

Sugar Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the manufacturers are:

  • Morn Packaging Co. Ltd
  • Mumias Sugar Company
  • Abdos Polymers Ltd.
  • Melam Balaj
  • Gujarat Craft Industries Limited
  • Knack Packaging Pvt Ltd.

Sugar Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Latin America, and MEA Region. The South Asia & Pacific region is forecasted to witness growth in sales owing to the increase in the production and consumption of food products in countries like India which is expected to grow the market.

Also, increasing demand for food products is the factor propelling the growth of the market. The growth of the market is highly driven by the increasing production of food products and the increase in the packaging of these products as they need to be transported to long distances. Food items like sugar need to be stored in dry condition, well-sealed and need to be protected from heat & wet. Hence, it is very important that these bags are of high quality.

