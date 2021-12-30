Ambulatory Services Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope, 2026

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ambulatory Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the upcoming period. This could be credited to an ever-increasing preference for OPD (out-patient department). Moreover, outpatient care does prove to be cost-effective. On an additional note, governments across the globe have been taking initiatives to lend monetary support to ambulatory healthcare facilities.

The other factors driving the ambulatory services industry include increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries along with technological advancements. For example – the development of endoscopy and laparoscopy has lessened the requirement for prolonged hospital stays. The U.S. witnessed the inauguration of CDI (Methodist Center for Diagnostic Imaging) in Dec 2016. It comes across as one of the outpatient-based imaging centers delivering pocket-friendly and high-quality medical imaging to the patients.

On similar grounds, NHS did introduce reforms in Feb 2016; which paved the way for providing extra funding to the general physicians so as to simplify the formalities related to emergency and casualty departments. This has bolstered the prospects of PHP (Primary Healthcare Properties).

The ambulatory services market is segmented by type and geography. By type, the segmentation goes like primary care offices, emergency departments, surgical specialty (ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management/spinal injections, plastic surgery, and others), and medical specialty. By geography, the market spans North America (Canada, U.S.), Europe (Belgium, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK), Asia Pacific (South Korea, Thailand, Australia, India, China, and Japan), LATAM (Columbia, Mexico, and Brazil), and MEA (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE).

The business strategies adopted by players include new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For instance – at the beginning of the year 2015, the Indian government did announce its plan of increasing healthcare spending to 2.5% of GDP. “Aayushmaan” yojana is a part and parcel of this initiative.

North America rules the market due to excessive attention being paid to healthcare by the government of the U.S. Europe comes in second. This could be attributed to Denmark and Belgium being healthcare capitals. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the above-mentioned measures taken by the Indian government.

The players contributing to the ambulatory services market include Medical Facilities Corporation; Aspen Healthcare; Terveystalo; and IntegraMed America, Inc. In Jan 2017, AmSurg Corp. and Envision Healthcare together acquired “Emergency Professional Services, PC”. This acquisition is inclusive of a neonatal group, a radiology group, an emergency medical group, and two anesthesia groups.

