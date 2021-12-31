Aluminum Casting Market Latest Trends And Future Growth Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 31 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The “Aluminum Casting Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the aluminum casting market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global aluminum casting market size is expected to value at USD 97.36 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to rise in the adoption of aluminum in automobile sector by substituting heavy metals such as iron and steel. In addition, increasing adoption of aluminum metal in building & construction industry is anticipated to boost demand of market during the forecast period. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the aluminum casting market.

Wide popularity of aluminum casting among various industries is credited to its exclusive features such as high strength and its lightweight. Constant demand from automotive industry for vehicle manufacturing in order to enhance fuel efficiency and limit carbon dioxide emission is key driver for the growth of the aluminum casting market in recent years. One of the widely popular segment of the aluminum casting market is die casting. Increasing adoption of the die casting in the automotive industry is due to factors such as high efficiency, and its ability to mold dry cast into any of shapes and size during the casting processes.

Aluminum casting has become vital during production of vehicle parts similar to engine cylinders, engine blocks, gears boxes, rims, and wheel spacer. Increasing demand from automotive and transport industry are expected to fuel growth of the aluminum casting market in coming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for lighter vehicle and improved fuel efficiency by end-user is expected to trigger growth of the aluminum casting market over the forecast period. Aluminum is ideal substitute for heavy metal such as iron and steel as it limits emission of carbon dioxide into atmosphere. Increasing demand form building & construction sector is further attributing to the expansion of aluminum casting market.

The key players in the aluminum casting industry are Alcoa Co., AlcastHQ Ltd., Ryobi Tools Ltd., Dynacast International, Inc., Consolidated Metco, Inc., Martinrea Honsel Inc., and Gibbs Die Casting Co.

