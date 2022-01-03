Keratoprosthesis Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over 2022 – 2031 ; FactMR

Exponential rise in the use of medical devices on account of continued advances in design and superior operative care has led to increase in the use of artificial cornea or keratoprosthesis in the recent years. The keratoprosthesis is intended to replace the damaged corneal tissue and restore vision of the patients with bilateral corneal disease.

Corneal transplantation is one of the common treatment to correct several corneal opacity which involves tissue from human donor. However, the treatment fails in some cases, leading to development of keratoprosthesis which is used when corneal transplantation is not an option. In addition, lack of availability of human cornea donor has influenced the adoption of artificial cornea, thereby fuelling growth of the keratoprosthesis market.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global keratoprosthesis market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and others.

