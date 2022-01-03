What are the Roadblocks for Deodorant and Antiperspirant Suppliers – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Deodorants and Antiperspirants market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Deodorants and Antiperspirants

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Deodorants and Antiperspirants. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market across various industries and regions.

Market Snapshot

By value, Fact.MR has projected around 5% CAGR for deodorant and antiperspirant sales for the next ten years, with the market being valued at around US$ 25.7 Bn in 2021. In terms of volume, demand is expected to increase at around 4.5% CAGR over the same period.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Deodorants and Antiperspirants, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market.

Key Market Segments Covered By Product Deodorants Deodorant Aerosol Sprays Deodorant Roll-Ons Deodorant Sticks and Solids Deodorant Creams & Wipes Antiperspirants Antiperspirant Aerosol Sprays Antiperspirant Roll-Ons Antiperspirant Sticks and Solids Antiperspirant Gels

By Fragrance Floral Deodorants and Antiperspirants Fruity Deodorants and Antiperspirants Warm Deodorants and Antiperspirants Woody & Earthy Deodorants and Antiperspirants Fragrance-free Deodorants and Antiperspirants

By Consumer Orientation Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Women Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Men Unisex Deodorants and Antiperspirants

By Sales Channel Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold through Modern Trade Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Drug Stores Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Convenience Stores Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Beauty Stores Online Retail of Deodorants and Antiperspirants Other Sales Channels

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key deodorant and antiperspirant manufacturers in its report:

Unilever Plc

Procter & Gamble

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

L’Oreal Company

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate Palmolive

Victoria’s Secret

Christian Dior SE

Forest Essentials

Marks and Spencer Group plc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Body Shop

Godrej Consumer Product Limited

Avon Products Inc.

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Market Study In 2020, North America and Europe together generated around 69% share of global revenue.

Deodorants accounted for over 65% of the global market in 2020.

Based on fragrance, deodorants and antiperspirants with floral fragrance are anticipated to be the most lucrative with a BPS of around 219.

Deodorants and antiperspirants for women are expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 11.6 Bn during the projection period, the highest expected among others.

In 2020, the deodorants and antiperspirants market generated over 1/3 of its revenues through modern trade.

Tier-1 companies such as Unilever Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate Palmolive, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA together accounted for more than 51% of global revenue in 2020.

