Household Cooking Appliances Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Household Cooking Appliances Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global household cooking appliances market size is anticipated to value USD 124.8 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the rising preference over homemade food prevailing among the millennial population coupled with the integration of technologies like IoT in kitchen appliances for enhancing the ease of cooking.

Request a Sample Copy of Household Cooking Appliances Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-household-cooking-appliances-market/request-sample

Usage of smart kitchen appliances for household cooking is gaining traction across developed countries like the U.S., Canada, and Germany. Several players are developing appliances that can be accessed remotely with the help of mobile devices. Thus, they can facilitate the cooking process by reducing time and energy consumption. These factors are projected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

In 2018, the cooktops & cooking range product segment held the largest share of around 46.0% across the global market due to surging demand for appliances like electrical and induction cooktops for regular cooking purposes. On the other hand, the segment of specialized appliances is projected to witness 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to their surging usage for the preparation of exotic dishes prevailing among the millennial population.

The household cooking appliance market includes key players such as Haier Group, AB Electrolux, LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Whirlpool Corporation. These players are engaged in developing innovative products by integrating technologies like AI and IoT in conventional kitchen appliances. Also, strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers are being implemented by these players to expand their geographical reach and product portfolio.

Household Cooking Appliance Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Cooktops & cooking ranges

Gas

Electric

Induction

Others

Ovens

Conventional

Microwave

Combination

Specialized Appliances

Access Household Cooking Appliances Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-household-cooking-appliances-market

Household Cooking Appliance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com