Limited Slip Differential Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2021–2031

Now a days, all prominent manufacturers of high performance automobiles are adapting this technology in their vehicles in order for ease of comfort for driver & passenger. Limited slip differential consist of spring, pinion gear, crown wheel, sun gears, clutch plates and planet pinion gears. The growth for global market for limited slip differential is increasing with arrival of new technologies and innovations

which tends to apply more rotational drivetrain energy to the wheel that has less grip. Basically, Limited Slip Differential reduces the difference in rotation between right & left wheel during turning the vehicle. Moreover, Limited Slip Differential are primarily used in high performance vehicles in order to improve cornering behavior and stability of the vehicles.

Limited slip differential is a type of differential that is preferred over conventional differential. Limited slip differentials are also known as LSD. Limited slip differential allows two different output shaft to rotate at different speed however limits the maximum difference between them. Limited slip differentials eliminates the uneven power distribution in the vehicles.

Limited Slip Differential Market: Dynamics:

With the continuous growth in the automobile sector the limited slip differential also seems to have a significant growth on global level. New technologies and innovations in the automotive industry such as electronic limited slip differentials, active limited slip differentials, are expected to drive the limited slip differential market.

Moreover, some insurance company offer insurance premium discount for vehicles equipped with advanced technologies including limited slip differentials. This factor increases the demand for high performance vehicles which directly affect the growth of limited slip differential market.

The limited slip differential market is said to be highly competitive involving a plethora of global and regional level manufacturers competing with respect product offerings and pricing of the same. Additionally, initial cost of limited slip differential is also high, which increases the cost of the vehicle. This factor can hamper the growth of the limited slip differential market.

Now a days, active limited slip differentials are prefer over passive limited slip differential because these system are speed as well as direction sensitive which help in controlling the vehicle. However, Active limited slip differential are expensive as compared to passive which is a challenge for the active limited slip differential market.

Limited Slip Differential Market: Segment:

Limited Slip Differential Market can be segmented by vehicle type, operation, system and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, limited slip differential market can be segmented into: Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles



On the basis of Operation, limited slip differential market can be segmented into: Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Electronic Limited Slip Differential

On the basis of System, limited slip differential market can be segmented into: Active Limited Slip Differential Passive Limited Slip Differential



By sales channel the limited slip differential market can be segmented into: Aftermarket Original equipment market



Limited Slip Differential Market: Regional Outlook:

In Asia Pacific, India & China are expected to contribute significant share throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income of the middle class population with high living standard as well as increasing number of automobile sales. These factors are projected to accelerate the demand for limited slip differential market in the nearby future.

Europe also holds a prominent share for the limited slip differential market due to large number of automobile as well as component manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate the limited slip differential market, owing to increasing demand for luxury vehicles in U.S. and Canada.

Latin America, Middle East and Africa are projected to increase the demand of automobiles, owing to increasing urbanization and economic growth, which in turn, accelerate the growth of limited slip differential market over the assessment period.

