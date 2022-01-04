Culinary Torch Market To Witness A Healthy Y-O-Y Growth During 2021-2031

Global Culinary Torch Market: Overview

With the development of telecommunication, houses and medicines, kitchen appliances are also following the path of modernization at a fast pace. The fast and busy lifestyle of people is boosting the need for convenience and comfort for accomplishing numerous tasks in their daily routine. A culinary torch is a compact, durable, attractive and easy-to-use kitchen gadget that speeds up the cooking process. It is a tool that creates an intense hot flame of up to approximately 1430 C (2610 F) using a flammable gas such as natural gas (methane), propane, oxyacetylene or most preferably butane.

A culinary torch is useful for charring the exteriors of frozen steaks as well as for smoking herbs to bring out their flavours, crisping bacon, toasting marshmallows, crafting sous vide steak, roasting vegetables such as peppers & tomatoes, and preparing sophisticated brown desserts such as Baked Alaska and meringues. However, it is a must-have for making perfect Crème Brulee.

Global Culinary Torch Market: Market Dynamics

Recently, we have witnessed a growing number of projects importing digital technologies into the kitchen in the form of food printers, robotic cooks, or theoretical research on the semantics and procedural relationship in culinary recipes. Urbanization and noticeable cultural changes in consumer lifestyle across the globe are driving the culinary torch market. Shifting consumer preference towards luxury dining at high-end restaurants has fuelled the market for culinary torches.

Due to an increase in the promotion of restaurants, social media has amplified the importance of good presentation of food, thus creating growth opportunities for the market.

The culinary torch market is gaining attention majorly because of the millennial and GenX population that majorly prefers urbanized living and eating habits. An increasing number of towns are expanding their boundaries towards rural areas and convenience stores & supermarkets have been emerging in these newly developing areas, which is expected to boost the availability of culinary torches.

Global Culinary Torch market Key Players

Some of the key players of the culinary torch market are listed as below:

Chefman

Iwatani Corporation

RSVP International

Blazer Products

JB Prince

Bonjour Products

