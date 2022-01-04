Smartphone Gimbal Market Is Set To Witness Growth Of CAGR Of Approximately 4.8% During 2021-2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, smartphone gimbal market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031 with expected CAGR of approximately 4.8%. Demand for smartphone gimbal will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. As the technology and camera of common phone is increasing, the demand for gimbal is likely to hike in next ten years.

Key Segments

· By Type

Foldable Wireless remote control Bluetooth enabled Others



· By Axis of Rotation

Two-axis Three-axis



· By Sales Channel

Modern Trade Specialty Store Online Channel Direct to Customer Third Party Online



· By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Smartphone Gimbal?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of smartphone gimbal include

DJI

FeiyuTech

Moza

Zhiyun

Hohem

Eagle

Fujifilm

Kaiserbaas

Canon

HoldUp.

In the research region, the smartphone gimbal market is anticipated to be fragmented. Manufacturers in the industry are focusing on offering devices that are light in weight and have additional functionality on the device itself, such as focus, zooming, and modes. In addition, manufacturers are taking advantage of numerous online sales channels to reach a wider range of customers and enhance sales volume.

Geographical Outlook of Global Smartphone Gimbal Market

Smartphone gimbal market covers six key regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania and MEA. Since the device involves less technological input and easy to manufacture, the market is expected to be fragmented in the study region.

East Asia is likely to be the front runner. Countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea have immense manufacturing capability along their domestic demand is huge. Their in house filmmaking industry is of significant size. Similarly, the countries like India and Bangladesh is experiencing a rise in their domestic manufacturing capabilities. India is witnessing a boom in startup and skill development in the country. Similarly, in recent times, the country has gone through an internet revolution, which has made the internet accessible to large part of its population at minimum cost. This led open the door for a large number of opportunities in the country in the field of film making which the population is utilizing at its fullest. This has surely raised the demand for the product and is likely to increase over the next ten years.

North America and Europe have rich culture of startups from early. Their early technology development and acceptance has kept the demand at a normal pace. As the country youth is taking up new platforms such as YouTube and Instagram, the sales graph is likely to be growing. `

The MEA region has a slightly lower growth potential due to poor technology penetration, a limited entertainment industry, and a lack of resources. The industry is likely to grow as technology and development advances in the region.

