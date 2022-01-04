Rapid Industrialization Is Expected To Fuel the Demand for Global Diesel Generator Market

Diesel generators are a reliable and alternative source of voltage power regularly used by residential and commercial spaces. Diesel generators produce electricity by utilizing a diesel engine and alternator.

The alternator converts the power of the engine (reflected as RPMs) into useful electrical current. The current produced is then scattered to residential, as well as commercial buildings, which are connected to a network. The diesel generators demand is likely to witness a significant growth.

Diesel Generators Market- Key Segments

According to the type, diesel generators are segmented as:

Low Power Generators

Medium Power Generators

High Power Generators

According to the Power Rating, diesel generators are segmented as:

0-100 kVA

100-300 kVA

301-500 kVA

501-1000 kVA

above 1000 kVA

According to the end user, diesel generators are segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Corporate offices

Others

Diesel Generators Market- Key Manufacturers

The major key manufactures for diesel generators in the market are Cummins Inc.; Generac Power Holdings, Inc.; FG Wilson Inc.; Himoinsa S.L.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Caterpillar Inc.; and Atlas Copco AB.

Diesel Generators Market- Regional Analysis

The global diesel generators market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America regions holds the highest market share in the diesel generators market with the U.S. being the major market for diesel generators followed by Europe. The market for diesel generators in the East Asian countries has also increased. China spends a substantial amount on construction and infrastructure from the total GDP contribution.

The demand for diesel generators in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure. The market for diesel generators in East Asian Countries, mainly India and South Korea, also shows significant growth and is likely to maintain consistency over the forecast period. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a robust rate. The demand for diesel generators in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa regions show decent growth in the demand for diesel generators market.

Diesel Generators Market Dynamics

The global diesel generator market is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate, run by the shortage of reliable grid infrastructure, particularly in developing economies.

Rapid industrialization is one of the key growth driving factors, which has fueled the demand for global diesel generator market. Industrial activities require heavy-duty generators for different operating conditions, such as marine, mining, railways and oil and gas exploration. Apart from this, other factors that have propelled the demand for diesel generators in the market are relatively low installation cost of diesel generators in comparison with the alternative power sources, which is expected to further boost the demand for diesel generator during the forecast period.

