Growth in the Infrastructure Sector Is Highly Anticipated To Boost the Sales of the Transformer Oil Cooler Market

Transformer oil coolers are heat exchangers that are utilized to cool the dielectric oil in a transformer. The most prominent cooling medium is the natural air or water. The evolution of the transformer oil coolers was driven through the innovative approach from the transformer manufacturers. The transformer oil cooler insures the integrity and increases the efficiency of the transformer unit. The transformer oil cooler are designed to dissipate heat from the oil of generator transformer, distribution transformer, smoothing reactors and locomotive transformers. Specially designed internal turbulators are provided for effective heat transfer from viscous oil.

Transformer Oil Coolers Market- Key Segments

According to the type, transformer oil coolers are segmented as:

Air-cooled Oil Coolers

Water-cooled Oil Coolers

According to the installation, transformer oil coolers are segmented as:

Outdoor

Indoor

According to the power rating, transformer oil coolers are segmented as:

Upto 20 (kW/kVA)

21 – 100 (kW/kVA)

101 – 350 (kW/kVA)

351-500 (kW/kVA)

Above 500 (kW/kVA)

According to the end-use sector, transformer oil coolers are segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Transformer Oil Coolers Market- Key Manufacturers

The major key manufactures for transformer oil coolers in the market are Tada Electric Co., Ltd., Apollo Group, Luvata Söderköping AB, Therco-Serck Ltd, Alfa Laval AB, Thermo Group, HuBei DengFeng Unifin Power Equipment Cooling System Co., Ltd., United Heat Exchanger, Sterling Thermal Technology, ABB Ltd., Wabtec Corporation, Enerfin Resources Company, Thermofin, Kelvion Holding GmbH and Modine Manufacturing Company, among others.

Transformer Oil Coolers Market- Regional Analysis

The global transformer oil coolers market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America regions holds the highest market share in the transformer oil coolers market with the U.S. being the major market for the transformer oil coolers followed by Europe.

The market for transformer oil coolers in the East Asian countries has also increased. China spends a substantial amount on developing the power infrastructure. The market for transformer oil coolers in South Asian countries, mainly India and Indonesia, also shows most significant growth and is likely to maintain consistency over the forecast period. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a robust rate. The demand for transformer oil coolers in Latin America is rising at a phenomenal pace owing to the upgradation in the ageing power infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa regions show decent growth in the demand for the transformer oil coolers market.

