Brushless DC Motors Market Scope, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis till 2027

The Brushless DC Motors Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global brushless DC motors market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.2 billion until 2027. It is anticipated to register growth with 6.6% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. This growth can be associated with features like improved energy saving ability, enhanced operational efficiency, low maintenance, and operational costs as compared to the traditional motors.

The motor vehicle segment held a 25% share across the global market and is projected to witness 7.0% CAGR during the forecasted years on account of surging usage of these motors across the automobile industry for varied applications. While the industrial machinery segment is expected to hold a substantial share in 2019 owing to its usage for applications like robotics and feeder drives.

The 0-750 Watt power output segment held the largest share across the global market in 2019 due to their increasing usage in applications like pumps, machine tools, electric cars, fans, HVAC applications, and domestic appliances. On the other hand, the above 75 kW segment is also expected to witness significant growth on account of enhanced features like improved efficiency and reliability.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market with 8.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid industrialization and a rising number of manufacturing and infrastructure facilities across countries like India and China. Europe and North America combined held a share of 35% across the global market owing to the increasing adoption of motorized vehicles.

The brushless DC motor market includes key players such as ABB Ltd; Nidec Motor Corporation, Ametek Inc.; Siemens; Johnson Electric; and Schneider Electric. They are engaged in product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Brushless DC Motor End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Safety

Comfort

Performance

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

