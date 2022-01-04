Household Humidifier Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Household Humidifier Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global household humidifier market size is projected to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing health problems associated with dry air is promoting the use of these products. Further, the growing use of these products in household plants has increased their demand among plant owners.

By products, the whole-house segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast duration. Owing to the lesser requirement of electricity, these products are comparatively easy to maintain. Additionally, their connectivity with HVAC enables them to maintain the humidity level of the entire house, thus, augmenting their demand.

Among distribution channels, the offline segment dominated the sales with over 80% of the market share in 2018. Offline channels offer installation and after-sales support, thus, expected to remain a major source of sales. On the other hand, online channels are likely to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period. Benefits such as cash on delivery, coupon system and cashback offers are driving the sales through these channels. Emerging countries are anticipated to witness the rapid rise in the online segment on account of increasing smartphone penetration in India and China.

North America was the market leader with over 40% of the share in 2018. Growing awareness among consumers regarding ill-effects of dry air in countries such as Canada and the U.S is driving the demand. On the other hand, European countries, on account of cold weather pattern, are predicted to witness significant demand over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025

Key companies operating in the household humidifier market include Aprilaire, Boneco AG, Essick Air Products, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Guardian Technologies, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft and Dyson Ltd. among others.

Household Humidifier Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

