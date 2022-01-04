Non-PHO Emulsifiers Market: Federal Ban on Partially Hydrogenated Oils in North America to Lubricate the Market Growth

FDA’s mandate on the removal of artificial trans-fats of partially hydrogenated (PHO) products as emulsifiers in the food industry has bemused food manufacturers. Non-PHO emulsifiers are designed to make this transition from PHO ingredients to alternatives such as non-PHO emulsifiers easy for manufacturers.

Complete transition is expected to be cost intensive as PHO ingredients provided the most economical and highly functional alternatives in the food supply. Identifying these challenges, manufactures in the non-PHO emulsifier market are actively engaged in introducing non-PHO emulsifiers at competitive pricing without compromising quality and shelf stability.

Market Players to Boost Investments in R&D to Find Ideal PHO Alternatives

As the 2018 deadline to comply with FDA’s ban on PHOs nears, food manufacturers, especially bakers, are intensifying their efforts to find PHO alternatives. Leading manufacturers in the global non-PHO emulsifiers market are focusing on R&D activities to find the most appropriate replacement for PHOs in emulsifiers. The National Sunflower Association stated that the sales of sunflower oil in the U.S. increased from 433 million pounds to more than 510 million pounds in a year by the end of 2017. Based on these statistics, the National Sunflower Association proposed that sunflower oil is the most appropriate replacer for PHOs in emulsifiers.

Apart from sunflower oil, many market players are making use of other innovative ingredients such as palm oil, canola, and soy to produce non-PHO emulsifiers. For an instance, Palsgaard – a leading manufacturing company in the global non-PHO emulsifiers market – recently introduced vegetable-based, non-PHO emulsifiers that are gluten-free and suitable for vegans. It produced non-PHO emulsifiers in the powdered format, which can provide better stability, enhanced texture, and shelf life of food products, while reducing the overall cooking cost.

