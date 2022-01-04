A Wide Range of Commercial Applications to Induce Demand for Ice Makers – Fact.MR Study

Ice makers market is gaining momentum with the widening range of commercial applications of ice makers in the food & beverage industry. The manufacturing and marketing strategies adopted by the leading market players active in the ice makers market depend on the versatility of end-user applications of ice makers in the food & beverage industry.

Manufacturers are introducing a variety of categories of ice makers, which include cube-type ice makers, automatic commercial ice makers, batch-type ice makers, air-cooled ice makers, and water-cooled ice makers, to target a large number of end-users.

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are among the most extensively used refrigerants in air cooling systems as well as in refrigerating systems. However, HCFC-22 has been added to the list of Ozone-depleting substances by the EPA (the United States Environment Protection Agency). Under Section 609 of the Clean Air Act (CAA), EPA has imposed some rules to control the release of HCFC-22 through refrigerating systems such as ice makers.

Not just in the U.S., but the European Commission as developed some regulations and standards to limit the use and emission of HCFC-22. Both EPA and European Commission have stated that the production and imports of HCFC-22 will be phased out completely, by 2020. Furthermore, the production, import, and use of HCFC-22 in ice makers will be banned by 2030, which may make a huge impact on the development of the ice makers market.

Leading manufacturers in the ice makers market are making investments in its R&D capacities to discover environment-friendly alternatives to HCFCs. EPA allows the use of Ozone-friendly HCFCs and other eco-friendly alternatives of HCFC-22 in ice makers under its Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP). Also, increasing environmental awareness among consumers is influencing their purchasing decisions. Subsequently, manufacturers in the ice maker market are making efforts to produce eco-friendly and energy-efficient ice makers to attract more consumers.

