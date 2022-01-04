North America Mallow Glycolic Extract Market Holds Maximum Share of the Global Market – Fact.MR Study

Mallow glycolic extract is a plant extract that is used majorly in personal and cosmetics industries due to its ample beneficial factors related to skin. The increasing demand for personal care and cosmetics products have eventually lead to the growing demand for the mallow glycolic extract. Mallow glycolic extract offers various health benefits including protection against infection, healing wounds, reducing inflammation, reducing signs of aging, optimize digestive functions, improve respiratory health, treat headaches and improve sleep.

Global Mallow Glycolic Extract Market Regional Overview

North America mallow glycolic extract market holds a maximum share of the global mallow glycolic extract market followed by Europe. The major factors, which have a leading position, have propelled the growth of mallow glycolic extract market in these regions, increasing the demand for personal and cosmetics, which leads to an increase in the usage of mallow glycolic extract and increase the growth of the mallow glycolic extract market. The Asia Pacific is developing at a steady pace and is one of the most promising markets for the growth of the mallow glycolic extract market. The factors, which have accentuated the growth of mallow glycolic extract market in Asia Pacific, are increasing skin problems such as acne, blemishes, etc. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes of the population, favorable government policies in Asian countries, easy market penetration, would most likely fuel the growth of mallow glycolic extract market in the coming forecast period.

Global Mallow Glycolic Extract Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Mallow Glycolic Extract market are:

Esperis S.P.A.

Greentech

Croda International Plc

Vigon International

Dow Chemical

Kobo Products, Inc.

Other Key Players

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Mallow Glycolic Extract, Sales and Demand of Mallow Glycolic Extract, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

