Martinizing Dry Cleaning to Open New Location in Derby, KS

Derby, KS, Wichita, KS and Naples, FL, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Franchise Brands (CFB), the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently announced the opening of a Martinizing Dry Cleaners at 1821 East Madison Avenue in Derby, Kansas. Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Derby, a satellite store owned and operated by Derby, KS resident Sherrie Hill and Kevass Harding, will open for business on January 1, 2022.

The Derby location represents the third Martinizing Dry Cleaning location for the Hill/Harding team.

“I love Derby. Its where my husband and I raised our children and it’s where our grandchildren are growing up,” said Ms. Hill. “I’m so excited to bring the Martinizing brand to my hometown and provide people in the area with a superior dry cleaning and garment care experience.”

The Hill/Harding team owns and operates two Martinizing Dry Cleaning locations in Wichita. Martinizing Dry Cleaning Sienna is a dry cleaning plant and store located at 7724 E 37th St N #200, Wichita, KS. Martinizing Dry Cleaning Central is located at 525 N Edgemoor St, Wichita, KS.

“We became Martinizing franchise owners right as the shutdown for the pandemic began in March 2020. It was a challenge no doubt,” said Ms. Hill. “Yet as things continue to edge toward normal and people are back to work, we see a great opportunity here in Derby and are ready to roll.”

After the New Year’s Day opening, Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Derby will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 4 at 10:30 am CST. The event will be conducted in coordination with the Derby Chamber of Commerce.

Martinizing Dry Cleaning offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning.

Hours at all three Martinizing Dry Cleaning locations owned by the Hill/Harding team are Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm; Saturday, 9 am to 2pm. Martinizing Dry Cleaning also provides free pickup and delivery and 24/7 secure lockers for additional convenience.

For complete information on the Martinizing Dry Cleaning franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Dry Cleaning:

As part of Clean Franchise Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/.

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Franchise Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction or contact John Powers at jpowers@cleanfranchisebrands.com.