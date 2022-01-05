Enjoy Comfortable Living at The Cottages of Fort Collins

Fort Collins, Colorado, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Cottages of Fort Collins is pleased to announce they offer comfortable student housing options for individuals attending Colorado State University. The unique cottage complex offers everything students need to live an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

At The Cottages of Fort Collins, students can choose between four and five-bedroom townhomes and cottages to share with their friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching service. Rent includes everything students need for a comfortable quality of life, including Internet access, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry. Reserved covered parking, furniture packages, and balcony upgrades are available for an additional fee, allowing students to customize their living experience.

The Cottages of Fort Collins offers many amenities to make student living as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. Some of these features include a resort-style pool with spas, outdoor grilling stations and fire pits, a hammock lounge, a 24-hour fitness center, a steam room and sauna, and more. Their goal is to give students the independent lifestyle they want through their college years.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable lifestyle can find out more by visiting The Cottages of Fort Collins website or by calling 1-970-698-7000.

About The Cottages of Fort Collins: The Cottages of Fort Collins is an off-campus complex featuring cottages and townhouses to make independent student living possible for Colorado State University students. These units offer students all the comforts of home while remaining close to campus. The per-person rental rates ensure students don’t need to worry about roommates who can’t pay their fair share of the rent.

Company: The Cottages of Fort Collins

Address: 1200 Gold Drive

City: Fort Collins

State: CO

Zip code: 80524

Telephone number: 1-970-698-7000