Nvent Marketing Awarded for Contributions to Arizona Businesses

Phoenix, AZ, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Nvent Marketing today announced its receipt of the Top Gun marketing award for 2021. The award was presented to Nvent Marketing by the board of directors of the Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce at the 18th Annual Business Awards ceremony in Anthem, Arizona.

The Top Gun award is a special recognition awarded to select business leaders who have made extraordinary contributions for the benefit of Anthem Area businesses. In 2021, the Nvent Marketing team and its founder, David Murphy, contributed more than 100 people-hours to develop a marketing education program for local business owners and managers. David Murphy served as 2021 co-chair of the marketing committee, which led the program’s development and delivery.

The program’s 12-month curriculum was entitled Maximizing Brand Awareness (MBA) and included a series of 60-minute and 90-minute marketing workshops. The MBA educational sessions were presented to attendees in both online and in-person formats through 2021.

Topics included marketing strategy, website design and development, search engine optimization, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising, social media marketing, customer marketing, customer communications, and public relations.

“Nvent Marketing is honored to receive the esteemed Top Gun award in 2021,” said David Murphy, founder of Nvent Marketing. “Even more, we are proud to support the business owners and managers of this community and aid them in their growth pursuits.

Additional 2021 Top Gun award recipients included Uncorked Media Group, Ink & Quill Communications, and Mountain Mojo Group.

About Nvent Marketing – Established in Phoenix, Arizona, Nvent Marketing is a full-service internet marketing agency for growing brands. Services include brand marketing, demand generation, and sales enablement to help companies grow faster through traditional and digital marketing campaigns. Nvent Marketing creates and manages inbound and outbound marketing programs through search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing & social media marketing (SMM), PPC (pay-per-click) search and display advertising, direct marketing, automated remarketing, website, graphic and creative services, multimedia customer communication, end-to-end campaign management, and brand strategy. For more information about Nvent Marketing, visit https://nventmarketing.com.

Company: Nvent Marketing

Contact: David Murphy

Address: 21725 N 20th Ave, Suite 101-102, Phoenix, AZ 85027-2640 USA

Phone: 623-505-6363

Email: dm@nventmarketing.com

Website: https://nventmarketing.com