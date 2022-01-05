Household Appliance Specialist Electrolibre Launches Website for Customer-Direct Purchases

Montreal, Quebec, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ —Leading appliance retailer Electrolibre has taken a new step in connecting directly with end customers with a newly launched website.

Family-run Electrolibre offers an ideal opportunity to shop directly for quality, reliable and affordable products on their website – https://www.electrolibre.ca/.

It is an easy-to-use portal, and you can find all the choices and prices at a click of a button. Their stocks of new and used household products include kitchen appliances such as dishwashers, cookers, refrigerators, freezers, microwave ovens, built-in ovens, as well as washing machines and washer-dryers.

Electrolibre, owned and operated by the Dupuis family since 1976, has also built a solid reputation as one of Canada’s replacement and repair parts specialists for appliances. They offer availability on all the top brands, including Everydrop, LG, Frigidaire, GE, Whirlpool and Supco.

It is also the only one on the market to offer you to return your new or used device up to 30 days after delivery, even if it works well and you have used it.

Each of the new devices sold is covered for one year by the manufacturer’s warranty, with an option to extend this protection for an additional two or four years.

Electrolibre was founded by three brothers, René, Hervé and André, who decided to, combine their talents and offer a natural alternative in used household appliances.

They have since expanded into new household appliances and then, in 2005, innovated by setting up a bulk product filling service and the sale of ecological cleaning products.

To find more of what they have on offer, click https://www.electrolibre.ca/ for more information. Alternatively, you can visit Electrolibre’s premises at 1551 Laurier Ave E, Montreal. Their opening times are Monday to Friday: 10 am – 6 pm, and Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm. For further details call +1-514-522-1785. Or email them at info@electrolibre.ca.