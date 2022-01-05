TOPS TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS A MEMORANDUM WITH GTU FOR STUDENT TRAINING & PLACEMENT





TOPS Technologies, a leading IT training institute having branches in India, recently signed a memorandum with GTU for better training programs.

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — “Gujarat Based TOPS Technologies Joins Hands With GTU to Provide Better Skill and Development Training Programs to Students.”

TOPS Technologies, a leading IT training institute in India, has announced signing a Memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Technological University for better skill and training development, placement, R & D, and other related services.

Through this agreement, TOPS Technologies aims to provide enthusiastic learners with value-added programs and an industry-ready curriculum. This strategic alliance will help Indian students to become skilled professionals through access to the best educational resources for rewarding career opportunities.

Gujarat Technological University is one of the most well-renowned universities in the country, offering efficient and systematic technical education to students. The collaboration will enable both the institutions to come up with innovative and industry-relevant training programs that can boost the quality of education provided to the students. Both the parties involved will also work together to design and deliver programs that give students access to modern technologies like data science, cybersecurity, the internet of things, mobile application development, and more.

Considered a game-changer in the education industry, TOPS Technologies is a trusted name in India, offering a broad spectrum of IT training courses. Their training programs, such as data science courses, cybersecurity training, Android course, and many more, provide students hands-on experience with modern technologies. The institute combines live projects, business case studies, assessments, and many other practical tools with personalized mentorship to ensure the learners become industry-ready with placement assistance. Their alliance with GTU will offer students a richer networking experience to establish themselves in their respective fields.

Featured Article:

TOPS Technologies was featured in news articles of Divya Bhaskar and the Times of India to announce the alliance for the same. The article talks about the institute’s initiatives and how it has established itself as one of the leaders in the IT training industry and continues to evolve by researching and innovating its programs through collaboration with universities and industry experts.

Read more: https://divya-b.in/9daotTBNSeb

https://m.timesofindia.com/city/ahmedabad/gtu-signs-pact-with-tops-for-placement/amp_articleshow/81676750.cms

Contact Details:

Organization: TOPS Technologies

Address: 905 Samedh Complex, CG Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380009, India

Phone Number: +91 – 7622011173

Email: inquiry@tops-int.com