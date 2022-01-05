Neuherbs Provides the Ultimate Solution to Boost Immunity Against Omicron Variant

Noida, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.529 (Omicron), was detected on November 11, 2021, in South Africa. WHO declared Omicron a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021. All international traveling was put on hold by numerous countries. The big question is how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta remains a mystery.

How severe is the Omicron variant? Will vaccines work against Omicron?

There is no accurate answer with data or research. Experts state that it’s too early to talk about the omicron variant and constant research is going on. Current vaccines enhance immunity and can fight against Covid Variants. Albeit, the Omicron variant can also affect fully vaccinated people.

With other variants, like Delta, vaccines effectively worked and helped prevent hospitalizations, severe illness, and deaths. The recent outbreak emphasizes the need and importance of vaccination and boosters against omicron. After the mutation, some treatments can remain effective, while others may not be effective. Scientists are studying to find how well existing treatments for COVID-19 work.

Omicron impact on our lives:

With past records, we know COVID creates an outrageous situation and affects our lives mercilessly. People lost their jobs; they were left out with nothing. The work switched virtually, and companies relied on software as Google Meet, Zoom, and whatnot. Apart from the fear of viruses, people have suffered from obesity, mental health issues, and much more.

Boosting Immunity and Staying Healthy is the Appropriate Solution:

