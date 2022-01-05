Best Online Internship Program in India – Ulead

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — ULead is Unschool’s flagship internship program for students to upskill themselves while reinventing learning and transforming lives with us. Embark on a fulfilling journey to experience, create, nurture and carry out multiple aspects of what makes our organization click, right from sales, to marketing in various segments, from being part of a team to building your own, from representing Unschool to becoming a city representative, from partnering with other events to helping organize our own. By the end of the process, Ulead aims to have every intern become highly experienced and employable by the best companies. There is no limitation to what someone can achieve as part of Ulead. From organizing events to having your own team, to being a true Ulead Intern.

Skyrocket your career with Ulead

From being part of a team to build your own, from representing Unschool to becoming a city representative, from partnering with other events to helping organize our own.

CHANCE LEARN MANAGEMENT

Strategize and become a core operations person during your internship.

LEAD YOUR OWN TEAM

As you move up the ladder, you’ll have your own team. Leadership is the most sought-after skill by all companies, and you’ll ace it!

ADD BLUE CHIPS TO YOUR RESUME

Handle events, marketing roles, growth hacking, and things that will set you far ahead of your class.

WORK WITH A TOP STARTUP

There is no learning like in a startup, and you’ve found your way into one that believes in its culture.

BECOME A TRUE MARKETER

Learn the various aspects of branding and marketing through your tenure. From online to on-ground, master it all!

