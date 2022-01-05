The Harbour at Orange Coast College Offers Apartment-Style Student Housing

Costa Mesa, California, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Harbour at Orange Coast College is pleased to announce they offer apartment-style student housing for individuals attending Orange Coast College. The apartment complex is located close to the campus, along with restaurants and shopping options.

At The Harbour at Orange Coast College, students can choose between a studio apartment and one, two, and four-bedroom floor plans. The spacious apartments are the ideal place for students to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle. Rent for each person includes all furnishings, Internet access, electricity, water and sewer, trash disposal, and access to all community amenities.

The Harbour at Orange Coast College strives to make life more enjoyable for students by offering various features, such as rooftop lounges, a game room, a business center, and more. Their goal is to provide students with everything they need to feel more at home while staying close to campus for their classes and other on-campus activities they may wish to attend. Resident life programs and events provide plenty of social interaction to create an ideal school/life balance.

Anyone interested in learning about the apartment-style housing can find out more by visiting The Harbour at Orange Coast College website or by calling 1-714-643-5100.

Company: The Harbour at Orange Coast College

Address: 1369 Adams Ave

City: Costa Mesa

State: CA

Zip code: 92626

Telephone number: 1-714-643-5100