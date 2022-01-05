Alight Columbia Provides a Comfortable Off-Campus Lifestyle

Cayce, South Carolina, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Columbia is pleased to announce they provide students with a comfortable off-campus lifestyle. They understand students need affordable housing close to campus to ensure they can maintain an independent lifestyle while staying close to their classes.

The students who reside at Alight Columbia can choose to room with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. The complex offers two and four bedroom apartments that include all the furniture students need to feel comfortable. The per-person rental rate includes wireless Internet access, water, and sewer, in-unit laundry, and access to all community amenities.

At Alight Columbia, they have created the ideal atmosphere to make college living fun and enjoyable for students attending the University of South Carolina. The apartment complex offers many amenities, including a fitness and weight training center, swimming pool with a poolside lounge and grill, basketball and tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, and more. Student residents are invited to attend various social events and are welcome to invite their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Columbia website or by calling 1-803-772-2200.

About Alight Columbia: Alight Columbia is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending the University of South Carolina. The rental rate includes everything students need to enjoy a more comfortable, independent lifestyle. Students can enjoy various amenities while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

