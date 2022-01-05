The Virginian Retirement Community Offers Independent Living Options

Fairfax, Virginia, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginian Retirement Community is pleased to announce they offer independent living options for seniors. Their community provides seniors with access to all the services and amenities they need to enjoy a good quality of life during their retirement years.

At The Virginian Retirement Community, residents can enjoy the independent lifestyle they want with easy access to medical care and assistance when required. The retirement community was recently remodeled, providing residents with modern-style apartments to live a comfortable lifestyle during their senior years. In addition to the apartments, residents will have access to all the community amenities, including life enrichment and wellness programs, dining options, entertainment, and social activities. The community is located close to shopping, wineries, museums, and more to allow their residents to easily enjoy life the way they want.

The Virginian Retirement Community is an excellent opportunity for seniors to meet new friends and take up new hobbies. They provide many types of care, based on each resident’s needs, including respite care, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care. Their goal is to help every senior live the life they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the independent living options offered can find out more by visiting The Virginian Retirement Community website or by calling 1-703-385-9229.

About The Virginian Retirement Community: The Virginian Retirement Community is a full-service independent living community offering housing for seniors to enjoy their retirement years. The facility offers assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and respite care to make senior living more enjoyable. Residents live in modern-style apartments and can take advantage of many amenities and services.

