58 West Offers Student Housing in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, Michigan, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — 58 West is pleased to announce they offer affordable student housing for individuals attending WMU. The community is close to the campus, making it easy for students to enjoy a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to their classes and other on-campus activities.

Students who choose to reside at 58 West can choose from various fully furnished floor plans, including studio apartments, and one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments. Individuals can choose roommates from among their friends or get matched through the roommate matching program. Rent is based on a per-person rate with Internet access, in-unit laundry, and water and sewer included. Students can pay extra for extra storage space or reserved covered parking.

58 West offers many amenities to make student living more enjoyable for residents. Individuals can enjoy an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with a hot tub, sand volleyball court, clubhouse, game room, and more. The complex hosts social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the 58 West website or by calling 1-269-544-1700.

About 58 West: 58 West is a fully furnished off-campus housing complex for students attending nearby WMU. Each student pays a set rental rate to ensure there are no concerns about roommates who are unable to pay their share. Students will enjoy a better quality of life with an independent lifestyle close to campus.

Company: 58 West

Address: 5800 Jefferson Commons Drive

City: Kalamazoo

State: MI

Zip code: 49009

Telephone number: 1-269-544-1700