AIG ROYAL ⅔ Bhk Luxury Flats In Noida Extension

Greater Noida West, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — In the era of modernity, where everyone wants to live a modern life. Be unique and live a royal life with AIG Royal ~ an outstanding project by AIG Group who is known for building state-of-the-art projects in Delhi NCR including Noida.

Today, it’s not just hard but impossible to find a royalty anywhere near you but to make your ordeal such a lifestyle in the modern city AIG Group has come up with its spectacularly designed project AIG Royal situated at Sector 1, Noida Extension. The project has come everything you need or has dreamt about.

Start dreaming about royalty because AIG Royal Noida Extension is one of those projects which will perfectly go with your idea of royalty with a hint of modernity. You will be surprised to know that AIG Royal 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments are fully furnished and painted with a pleasing color which gives it a royal feel. AIG Royal location will surely make you think about owning your smart home. AIG Royal Floor Plan varies from 1050 sq. ft. to 1575 sq. ft. surrounded by lush greenery and a peaceful environment to make your life more soothing. Apart from this, you will be getting innumerable amenities like a gymnasium, swimming pool, free car parking space, kids play area and many sports facilities which will make your life healthier and happier. You will be awe-struck when you hear about the Aig Royal Price list from 40* lacs onwards with a payment plan of 20:80. With a legacy of more than 27 years, AIG Group has been furnishing exclusive projects to its clientele with mod amenities in Delhi NCR and Noida. The group is one of the well-reputed and known builders in the real estate industry who have won many awards for timely delivery of the projects while maintaining transparency and customer satisfaction of its customers. Grab this stupefying project AIG Royal Sector 1 soon because it is ready to move topmost priority construction update. Don’t miss out as AIG Royal possession has already started.

Address: Plot NO. D-16, Sector-1 Greater Noida West

Email: info@realty360degree.com

Phone: +918929959817

Website: https://www.aigroyals.com/