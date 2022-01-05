Gastric Balloons: A boon by medical advancements

Indore, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The days are gone where invasive methods were the only choice. A revolution has entered the market and bought another perspective to weight loss. A new medically proven way, that is totally safe and completely non-invasive. Let’s hear what an expert has to say.

Dr. Mohit Bhandari is a known name in the Bariatric, Metabolic, Robotic, and Endoscopic Surgery world. He is the youngest and most experienced bariatric surgeon in the Asia Pacific who has performed 18000+ bariatric surgeries. Here’s what he has to say about the effectiveness and efficiency of the swallow pills.

Introduction

The main issue with weight management is hunger. This is where the balloon, previously known as the Elipse, comes into action. “It is a weight loss program designed around Swallow Pill, which is a revolutionary technology for losing the extra weight that doesn’t require any surgery endoscopy or anaesthesia”, says doctor Bhandari. This is a life-changing birth of a non-invasive method to control health.

The Procedure

The procedure is fairly simple with the new and cutting-edge technology that makes it a job of 20 minutes to 1 hour. According to Dr. Bhandari, “Swallow Pill is a capsule developed by Allurion Technologies which you need to swallow just like any other pill. It is a vegan capsule which means no animal products were used in its making. Also, Swallow Pill is made of silicone polyethylene, which is extremely safe for our stomach cells. Once the capsule is in the stomach, it opens, and the balloon is filled with 550ml of preparatory distilled water via a catheter, and it takes the shape of a small balloon. This balloon occupies space in the stomach, and the patient does not feel hungry frequently, which helps reduce weight.” This ensures your smooth transition back.

No Endoscopy, no Invasion, both in and out

The complete procedure is non-invasive. This means no surgery, no incisions, and no cuts are needed in the process. As Dr. Bhandari says, “the valve attached to the balloon gets activated in 16 to 18 weeks, and it comes out of the body naturally. There is no need for any special procedure or treatment for removal.” Swallow pill to lose weight ensures a fast and comfortable incline towards good health.

Is it the right option for you?

Well, you need an expert to personally assist you for swallow pill weight loss in India, but according to Dr. Bhandari, “For people scared of surgery, Swallow Pill method is like a blessing with no risks, and it takes no time at all. We have already seen in recent times that people who do not get rid of extra weight in time develop many fatal diseases, such as heart attack and so forth.” It’s the safest method where the risk of nausea, vomiting, and other things has been reduced to near nil.

Highly successful internationally, and now in India

The swallow pill weight loss program has seen huge success all around the world. It is a global technology, with locally relevant results. “Many of our patients have easily lost around 15 to 18 kg of weight and have also got rid of diabetes. The best part of this process is that one does not need to take leave from their workplace and you only need to give just one hour at the hospital, after which you can return to your daily routine without any side effects” Dr. Bhandari tells us.

This Swallow pill is a revolution in global medicine, that helps swiftly transform your life into a healthier, better, and confident version of you.