Vishnu Solutions is offering the best quality inbound call services in India

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Located in Kolkata, Vishnu Solutions is an ISO-certified BPO service provider in India. The company is offering the best quality inbound call services in India. Apart from inbound call services, Vishnu Solutions is offering e-mail and chat support, market researching, and other client support services all over the country.

Body:

Vishnu Solutions is a reliable place for inbound and outbound call services. The company is associated with various organizations and equipped with a dedicated team. The team is trained to offer appropriate yet customized solutions to their clients. The company is emerging as one of the best inbound call service providers in India.

The inbound call service team is experienced, and trained to win the customers, and determined to retain every client. According to the team, their clients are the most valuable asset to them, and they offer optimum attention to all the clients. Vishnu Solutions offers others client support services as well. All the inbound call services are guided and supervised by a group of expert agents.

According to the spoke person of the company, they wanted to improve the outcomes of BPO services in the country on a continuous and consistent basis at the time of solving a client’s requirement. Now countless organizations are enjoying these inbound and other services. Vishnu Solutions is gaining huge popularity for offering amazing success in call services, help desk services, market researching, chat support services, etc.

The company is continuously updating its strategies to offer the best results to the clients, and the expert team is flexible to learn new methods. The team is enough trained to manage any situation and they know how to convert a lead onto a customer. To know more about Vishnu Solutions, please visit: https://www.vishnusolutions.com/

About Vishnu Solutions:

Vishnu Solutions is a Kolkata-based ISO-certified BPO center. All types of customer support services are offered by the company. The company is well known for its inbound call services. Apart from that, Vishnu Solutions is offering help desk services, chat support, appointment scheduling services, etc.

Contact Details:

Nandi Commercial Building,

14-B Camac Street,

First Floor, Kolkata – 700017, India

Email: contact@vishnusolutions.com

sales@vishnusolutions.com

hrd@vishnusolutions.com

Ph : +91-33-2281-5481 / 82 / +91 9830071123

Ph : +91 9830071123 [USA & Other Countries]

Fax: +91-33-2281-3748