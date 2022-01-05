Bilge Pump Market To Flourish With An Impressive CAGR During 2021-2031

Bilge Pump Market: Introduction

A bilge pump is a type of water pump which is used to eliminate rubbish or oily bilge water. These bilge pumps are used widely used in the marine and shipping applications such as boat, yachts, ships, etc. The bilge pumps are used for closing operations in order to keep the engine free from rust and dust. The key advantages of bilge pump is the adoption of smart bilge pump sensor as it detects the accumulation of water in the bottom of boat and the bilge pump will start operating to remove the water.

The key application of bilge pump is in the harsh saltwater and freshwater uses and it is supporting the boat and yacht owners or operators. The built-in sensor technology in the bilge pumps is enhancing the adoption rate of bilge pumps in the global market. The bottom of the boat and other marine equipment’s are prone to dirty environment and these bilge pumps are highly essential for smooth and safe operation. These bilge pumps will encounter leaves, salt water, gasoline, oil etc. and will reduce quality and reliability issues.

Bilge Pump Market: Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of bilge pumping system have further driven the global bilge pump market as the marine applications is growing at a rapid rate. The growing applications of bilge pump in commercial and fishing boats, yachts, cruisers and pleasure boats is expected to drivee the global bilge pump market in the forecast period. The sales of boats, yachts, and orders for construction of ships plays a crucial role in driving the global bilge pump market.

The key developments in bilge pump such as built-in electric controlled snap switch making the pump completely automatic have enhanced the adoption rate of bilge pump in recent times. Currently, the electric based bilge pumps are having positive growth trend in terms of sales and it is due to no power use and no float switch needed until bilge pump turns on. The increase number of tourists in developing economies is going to be a key market driving factor in the adoption and installation of bilge pumps.

Bilge Pump Market: Regional Outlook

The North American and European regions are the leading market place for the global bilge pumps market and it is due to the rising trend in the marine applications. The operations related to oil and gas exploration, wind turbine installation and services, and fishing applications have positively driven the global bilge pump market. In the forecast period, it is expected that the global bilge pump market will have a strong growth trend due to tourist activities and fishing operations.

Bilge Pump Market: Market segmentation

The global bilge pump market can be segmented into power source, automation type, capacity and application.

On the basis of power source, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

  • Electric
  • Battery Powered
  • Pneumatic

On the basis of automation type, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

  • Automatic
  • Non-automatic

On the basis of capacity, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

  • Less than 500 Gallon per Hour
  • 501 – 750 GPH
  • 751 – 1000 GPH
  • Above 1000 GPH

On the basis of application, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

  • Marine
  • Shipping
  • Oil and Gas
  • Chemical and Petrochemical
  • Water and Wastewater
  • Mining

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

