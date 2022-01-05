Benzyl Alcohol Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021-2031

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Introduction

Benzyl alcohol is a type of aromatic alcohol. It is a clear colorless chemical liquid with a sharp burning taste and mild pleasant aromatic odor. It is slightly soluble in water, and miscible in diethyl ether and alcohols as well as is a moderately toxic chemical substance. Benzyl alcohol is a useful solvent owing to its low vapor pressure, polarity, and low toxicity. Benzyl alcohol Benzyl alcohol is used in the production of other benzyl compounds such as pharmaceutical aid, perfumes, and flavors.

It is also used as a local anesthetic to reduce pain associate with Lidocaine injections. Moreover, the use of benzyl alcohol as a synthetic solvent for paints, lacquers, inks, and epoxy resin coatings. Thus, it can be used in paint strips, particularly when strips are combined with companionable viscosity enriched to encourage the mixture to stick with painted surfaces.

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation

The global Benzyl Alcohol market can be segmented on the basis of Application, End-Use, and region.

On the basis of application, the Benzyl Alcohol market has been segmented as:

  • Dielectric Solvent
  • Bacteriostatic preservative
  • Cleaning agent
  • Epoxy Resins
  • Synthetic Solvent
  • Others

On the basis of End-Use, the Benzyl Alcohol market has been segmented as:

  • Personal Care
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Others (Laboratory Reagent etc.) 

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Benzyl Alcohol market are:

  • Lanxess
  • Merck KGaA
  • Pharmco-Aaper
  • Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Emerald Performance Materials
  • Avantor Performance Materials
  • Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd.
  • Alfa Aesar
  • Finar Limited
  • Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Elan Chemical Company Inc.
  • Ineos AG
  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
  • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd
  • Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Supply/Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Value Chain

