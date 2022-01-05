Steady Growth To Be Witnessed By Hexachloroethane Market During 2021-2031

Hexachloroethane Market: Introduction

Hexachloroethane is a chlorinated alkali chemical compound that exists at room temperature as a colorless, crystalline, toxic, solid chlorinated hydrocarbon with a camphor-like odor. Hexachloroethane is a byproduct of many industrial chlorination processes. Hexachloroethane is a member of the class of chloromethane in which all hydrogens are replaced by the chloro groups. Hexachloroethane is emitting irritating and toxic fumes when it is heated for decomposition. Practically, it is insoluble in water, and soluble in ethanol, diethyl ether, and benzene among other chemical compounds.

Hexachloroethane is stable under normal or room temperature and pressure thereby, it is considered inflammable. Hexachloroethane is widely used for the production of tablets or pallets, which is used by both primary and secondary aluminum smelters (foundries and extraction units) for refining and degassing the hydrogen gas bubbles from molten aluminum and its alloys.

Hexachloroethane Market: Dynamics

Globally, the consumption of chlorinated alkali hydrocarbon that is hexachloroethane is predominantly driven by the growth of its application in the numerous end-use industries and sectors such as defense, metallurgy, and veterinary among many others. In defense, it is widely used for signal flare or smoke-producing devices. And, several countries across the globe are investing a huge amount to reinforcing the defense sector, and such a factor is expected to accelerate the demand for hexachloroethane in the global market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the numerous application of the hexachloroethane that is, it is used as raw material for organic synthesis, and degassing agents for aluminum and its alloys. Rising consumption of aluminum in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and aeronautical industries in the form of its alloys, owing to its properties such as light-weight, durability, and cost-effective. Such factors are also projected to drive the hexachloroethane market growth across the globe in the upcoming years.

Hexachloroethane Market: Segmentation

The global hexachloroethane market can be segmented on the basis of Application, End-Use, and region.

On the basis of Application, the hexachloroethane market has been segmented as:

Additive

Chain Transfer Agent

Anthelmintic

Rubber Accelerator

Plasticizer

Refrigerant

On the basis of End-Use, the hexachloroethane market has been segmented as:

Agrochemicals

Defense

Metallurgy

Veterinary

High Pressure Lubricants

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Hexachloroethane Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Hexachloroethane market are:

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Merck KGaA

Solvay SA

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Scottish Chemical Industries

Teja Matallurgicals and Chemicals

Changshu Zhenfu New Materials

Nantong Donggang Chemical

Altech Alloys India Pvt. Ltd.

FabriChem, Inc.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Anshul Specialty Molecules Ltd

NOAH Technologies

Skyline Chemical

Finetech Industry Limited

Wuhan Fortuna Chemical Co.,Ltd.

