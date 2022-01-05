Paper Packaging Materials Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Paper Packaging Materials Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Paper Packaging Materials Market size is expected to reach USD 391.17 billion by 2022. The paper packaging materials industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand from various manufacturing industries across the globe. Paper packaging solutions are largely utilized in various manufacturing and retail applications. Increasing adoption of the paper packaging materials is credited to their lightweight and eco-friendly nature, thus rocketing the demand of paper packaging materials market, in recent years.

Additionally, paper-packaging solutions are considered as recycled for multiple use due to their flexibility. These factors are responsible for the increasing demand of the paper packaging materials in packaging sector. Other factors such as ease to use, simple operation and cost-effectiveness are complementing market growth, in recent years. Paper packaging solutions are biodegradable, thus limiting environmental hazards. Paper packaging materials are ideal substitute for plastics in packaging & manufacturing sector. These factors are largely influencing growth of the paper packaging materials industry, thus creating lucrative opportunities for industry players during this period.

Base materials used for paper packaging include the cardboards, Kraft paper, cartridge paper and recyclable papers. Some of the common types of the paper packaging materials include tetra packs, cartons, folding papers, paper sacks, and corrugated cases. Use of the paper packaging materials varies as per the application. Various application of the paper packaging include the fast food chains, fresh food delivery services, dairy & bakery industry, frozen foods, animal feed, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries.

Paper packaging materials are easily recycled due to its variable properties, replacing metal and plastic in manufacturing sector. Paper packaging materials are lightweight, economical and eco-friendly in nature. Paper packaging has shown substantial growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to numerous governmental laws and regulation, thus prompting use of the paper & paperboard over plastic.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about environmental hazards with excessive use of plastic and complete ban on the use of the lightweight plastic materials in few countries are expected to amplify market growth over the forecast period. Improved financial condition and growing concerns regarding environmental hazards among BRICs nations are anticipated to escalate market value of paper packaging materials market in the near future.

The key players in the paper packaging materials industry are International Paper Co., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., OJI Holding Co., Stora EnsoOyj, Hood Packaging Co., Georgia Pacific Co., MeadWestvaco, Inc., and DS Smith Plc.

Paper Packaging Materials Product Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Liquid Packaging Cartons

Corrugated Cases

Cartons & Folding boxes

Others

Paper Packaging Materials Application Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Beverages

Fast Foods

Fresh Foods

Dairy & Bakery

Frozen Foods

Others

