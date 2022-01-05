Vietnam Animal Feed Additives Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

The Vietnam Animal Feed Additives Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Vietnam Animal Feed Additives Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. The shift in trend to consume poultry and cattle meat is gaining a high traction in Vietnam. In the past consumers largely depended on pork meat for nutritional needs. Rise in per capita income and modern methods of cattle rearing is likely to uplift the market conditions.

Vietnam Animal Feed Additives Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Rise in funding and research & development help in driving the production thereby adding sustainability in the regional market. Vietnam’s total market share in APAC is much higher as compared to India and China. In the recent years imports for animal feed have increased, which is normally routed through neighbouring countries.

Vietnam animal feed additives market is driven by rise in per capita meat consumption and significant growth in the last few years. Rising requirements for meat and meat products is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Significant opportunities in the meat export is likely to propel the market scenario during the forecast period. Flexibility in trade agreements and regulatory policies have standardized feed additives quality aligned with U.N standards. Development of feeding applications for animal feeds is gaining a higher traction during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the Vietnam animal feed additives industry report are Vedan Enterprises Co Ltd, EZ Nutrition Way Co, Hong Ha Nutrition JSC, Ajinomoto, BCargillInc, BASF SE, Anova, CP Group, Anthruc Co Ltd and DSM.

