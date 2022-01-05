Intralogistics Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 15.5% through 2031

250 Pages Intralogistics Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Globally, demand for intralogistics is anticipated to experience exemplary growth over the coming years, owing to mounting apprehensions vis-à-vis material handling and increasing throughput. Intralogistics is for every industry working in a facility, such as logistics, warehousing, automotive, chemicals, and aerospace & defense, to name a few.

Key Market Segments Covered Component Hardware Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Unit-Load Fixed-aisle Cranes Moveable-aisle Cranes Mini-Load AS/RS Cranes AS/RS Shuttles Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Conveyor Systems Horizontal Carousels Vertical Carousels Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) Sorting Systems Industrial Robots Others Software Services

By End Use Logistics Food & Beverages Retail & e-Commerce Airports Automotive Chemicals Industrial Manufacturing Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competition Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent intralogistics providers in its report:

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Interroll

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group

Korber AG

Krones AG

KUKA Group

Material Handling Systems

Murata Machineries Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Intralogistics market is anticipated to add 4.2X value to its market by 2030.

The hardware segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

Automated guided vehicles are projected to evince sprightly growth of 15.3% CAGR, while industrial robots are projected to add 4.8X value over the forecast period.

East Asia is set to unshackle its manufacturing prowess with a superlative growth of around 29% CAGR, owing to widespread implementation of intralogistic solutions to boost competitiveness in manufacturing clusters.

By industry vertical, the retail & e-Commerce industry is poised to impart courteous opportunity for the intralogistics market by virtue of increasing use of e-Commerce platforms by consumers, and with providers digitizing supply chains to ensure the timely delivery of products to customers.

“Earmarked acquisitions and mergers are prime bellwethers of growth in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Question answered in the survey of Intralogistics Systems market report:

Sales and Demand of Intralogistics Systems

Growth of Intralogistics Systems Market

Market Analysis of Intralogistics Systems

Market Insights of Intralogistics Systems

Key Drivers Impacting the Intralogistics Systems market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Intralogistics Systems market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Intralogistics Systems

More Valuable Insights on Intralogistics Systems Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Intralogistics Systems, Sales and Demand of Intralogistics Systems, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

