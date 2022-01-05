North America is Expected to Represent the Largest Market for Snowboard Equipment Globally – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Snowboard Equipment Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Snowboard Equipment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Snowboard Equipment

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Snowboard Equipment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Snowboard Equipment Market across various industries and regions.

The global snowboards equipment market is expected to register an impressive CAGR attributed to significant demand in the sports industry. Consumption of snowboards equipment products is high in the sport manufacturers attributed to increasing number of aspiring athletes.

Split boards are expected to witness considerable demand in the sports industry as compared to other snowboard equipment products. Sales of snowboard equipment products is expected to remain high through specialty stores and online stores.

Surge in aspiring snowboard athletes is projected to rev up demand for snowboard equipment in the sports industry. In addition, increasing in demand for technically enhanced sport equipment is projected to impact growth of the global snowboard equipment market positively. A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global market of snowboard equipment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR over the projected, 2017 – 2022.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Snowboard Equipment, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Snowboard Equipment Market.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Snowboard Bindings

All Mountain Boards

Free ride Boards

Freestyle Boards

Men’s Snowboard Boots

Women’s Snowboard Boots

Kids Snowboard Boots

Split boards Channel Direct Sales

Franchised Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Price Range Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Super- Premium

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Market Players

Major players in the global market of snowboard equipment are Emsco Group, Inc, Amer Sports Corporation, Gilson Boards, LLC, Skis Rossignol SAS, Zion Snow Boards, Newell Brands Inc, Academy Snowboard Co. Inc., and Head NV.

Speciality Store to Represent a Leading Segment

Split board is expected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market. This segment is expected to represent a value of over US$ 10 Mn in the global snowboard equipment market by the end of 2022. Snowboard binding is expected to represent the second highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market through 2022.

North America is expected to represent the largest market for snowboard equipment products globally. Men’s snowboard boots is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth in the global market, followed by split board and kid’s snowboard boots.

Factors Propelling Global Market Growth

Increasing participation in winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding is projected to boost demand for snowboard equipment globally. Moreover, surge in number of aspiring athletes is projected to fuel demand for snowboard equipment positively. Sport manufacturers are increasingly witnessing demand for technically enhanced sport equipment among snowboard athletes. Bound to such factors, the global market of snowboard equipment is projected to witness surge in growth during the projected period. A research recently conducted by the National Institute on Aging shows that workout and exercise is a significant factor expected to impact the cognitive health positively.

